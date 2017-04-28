Vermont Garden Journal: The Many Colors Of Foliaged Perennials

Different colored foliaged perennials have become very popular. Silver is a color that is often overlooked which I like for brightening dark areas and adding contrast.

Some of my favorites include Silver Carpet, Mullien, Salvia and Artemisia. While these silver foliaged perennials thrive in full sun and well-drained soil, there are others that grow well in shade and moist soil. Two that I like are Lamium and Brunnera. Listen in to this podcast to hear more about both types.

Now for this week's tip: wait until you see buds forming along your rose stems before pruning. Then prune to above a large, outward facing bud to stimulate a new branch in that direction.