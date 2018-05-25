Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal

Vermont Garden Journal: Poor Growing Conditions Are Not A Problem For The Elderberry

By 2 hours ago
  • Elderberry shrubs produce beautiful leaves and tasty berries even in poor gorwing conditions.
    Elderberry shrubs produce beautiful leaves and tasty berries even in poor gorwing conditions.
    mantonature / iStock

The elderberry is an American shrub that's great for problem-places. It grows in full or partial sun and can withstand wet, clay soils and still thrive.

You often see the native Sambucus canadensis growing in roadside drainage ditches or in wet fields. It's a tough shrub that's cold-hardy and withstands less than ideal conditions. Plus, it produces beautiful white flowers that bees and butterflies love, and tasty black berries. The berries are good for making juice, wine, jam and a good tonic for a cough and winter cold. Look for varieties such as 'Adams,' 'York' and 'Nova' for the best berry production.

The European elderberry, Sambucus nigra, is a more attractive shrub in the landscape, though not as hardy or as good a berry producer. Recent introductions of this elderberry has made it a popular landscape plant as well as an edible. 'Black Lace' and 'Black Beauty' are two dark purple-leaved selections. Other species include 'Lemony Lace' with golden colored leaves and 'Marginata' with white and green leaves. These leaves make the shrub attractive even when it's not producing flowers or fruit.

While elderberry is forgiving of wet sites and limited sun, it still grows best in full sun and with adequate water drainage. Plant the bush in groups for the best production and look. Elderberry require little maintenance once established. Prune out three-year and older canes each spring to encourage new growth. Old canes become brittle and less productive. Harvest the flowers for making fritters or champagne. Cover plants with bird netting to protect the fruits and harvest the berries for making juice. To easily remove the berries from the stems, harvest entire berry clusters and freeze overnight. In the morning, shake the clusters and the berries will fall off.

Now for this weeks tip: look for adult, red lily leaf beetle on Asian and Oriental lilies, in particular, now. Handpick beetles in the morning when they're sluggish to reduce egg-laying and damage.

Tags: 
Vermont Garden Journal
Food & Drink
Featured Programs

Related Content

Vermont Garden Journal: Break Out Your Bean Pole And Let 'Em Climb

By May 18, 2018
Many bean poles are built with branches but you can also grow beans on wire fence, corn stalks or sunflowers.
David Gomez / iStock

Beans date back thousands of years to South America. While most gardeners grow the low, bush version, this plant was originally a sprawling climber. While bush beans - and stringless bush beans in particular -  are a modern vegetable, pole or runner beans are more versatile.

VPR Cafe: Korean Cuisine And Filipino Flavors Come To Vermont

By May 18, 2018
Lumpaing Shanghai, finger-sized spring rolls, are one of the small plates served at Pica-Pica - a new Filipino restaurant in St. Johnsbury.
Hannah Palmer Egan / Seven Days

Central Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom have recently welcomed new food establishments offering tastes of Asia and the western Pacific. Seven Days food writer, Hannah Palmer Egan, shares all the delicious deets in this VPR Cafe podcast!  

USDA Unveils Prototypes For GMO Food Labels, And They're ... Confusing

By May 21, 2018

Foods that contains genetically modified ingredients will soon have a special label.

We recently got the first glimpse of what that label might look like, when the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its proposed guidelines.