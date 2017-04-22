Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal

Vermont Garden Journal: Pro Tips For Raised Bed Gardening

By 22 minutes ago
  • Use wood, stone, brick, logs or concrete to make your raised bed. If you choose wood, use something that's rot resistant like cedar or composite wood.
    Use wood, stone, brick, logs or concrete to make your raised bed. If you choose wood, use something that's rot resistant like cedar or composite wood.
    mtreasure / iStock

Looking around yards in Vermont, it's clear that raised bed gardening is quite popular. That said, I've put together some tips on building raised beds.

The best raised beds have borders. Use wood, stone, brick, logs or concrete to make your raised bed. If you choose wood, use something that's rot resistant like cedar or composite wood. Build beds 3 to 4 feet wide, as long as you like, and eight inches tall. Brace the corners so the bed doesn't warp over time. For more detailed instructions, listen to this episode of The Vermont Garden Journal.

Now for this week's tip: Soak garden peas overnight in warm water to accelerate germination and plant in raised beds. Erect a trellis down the center of the bed for tall varieties and plant rows on either side of the trellis. 

Tags: 
Vermont Garden Journal
Featured Programs

Related Content

Vermont Garden Journal: The Best Variety Of Lavender For Vermont Gardens

By Apr 14, 2017
DiyanaDimitrova / iStock

Lavender is a beautiful plant in the landscape with gray-green leaves and sweet-scented, colorful flowers. There's nothing like viewing and smelling a field of lavender in bloom.

Art Hounds: Poetry Month, A Parenting Play And Sparking Creativity In South Burlington

By Apr 14, 2017
Courtesy, South Burlington City Center For The Arts

Celebrate poetry month with events at venues statewide, take in a play about parenting, buy some local artwork and hear a Vermont artist whose been making it on the Nashville music scene.

Young Writers Project: 'Happy Ballerina'

By Alexandra Contreras-Montesano Apr 14, 2017
Courtesy, Alexandra Contreras-Montesano

she dances her way out of everything/soaring/arms curled cruelly around her head.
passe/develope/grande jete/and she's off/
i was a fool to think she could keep her eyes away from the mirror.
she glances/face glistening at her reflection/punctuating every tondu with a gaze.
i tell her to be happy and she laughs/her feet bleeding as she jumps again.
'i am happy' she replies/casting a longing look at the stage.