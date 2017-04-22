Vermont Garden Journal: Pro Tips For Raised Bed Gardening

Looking around yards in Vermont, it's clear that raised bed gardening is quite popular. That said, I've put together some tips on building raised beds.

The best raised beds have borders. Use wood, stone, brick, logs or concrete to make your raised bed. If you choose wood, use something that's rot resistant like cedar or composite wood. Build beds 3 to 4 feet wide, as long as you like, and eight inches tall. Brace the corners so the bed doesn't warp over time. For more detailed instructions, listen to this episode of The Vermont Garden Journal.

Now for this week's tip: Soak garden peas overnight in warm water to accelerate germination and plant in raised beds. Erect a trellis down the center of the bed for tall varieties and plant rows on either side of the trellis.