Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal

Vermont Garden Journal: In Search Of A Friend, The Tiger Lily Continues To Spread

By 1 hour ago
  • Tiger lilies spread easily, grow in a wide range of soils and return each year with little care.
    Tiger lilies spread easily, grow in a wide range of soils and return each year with little care.
    Ken Wiedemann / iStock

The Korean folk story tells of a hermit who saw a tiger that was wounded by an arrow. The hermit helped the tiger by removing the arrow and they became friends. When the tiger died, the hermit used his magical powers to turn him into a lily. When the hermit died, the tiger lily started spreading, looking for his friend. Tiger lilies are still searching and spreading around the globe ever since.

Tiger lilies or (Lilium lancifolium), like the character in Peter Pan, are strong and resilient plants. Native to Asia, tiger lilies have naturalized in the United States and can be found in the wild. These bulb lilies are known for their tall stature and abundant flowers. A tell-tale tiger lily trait is the nodding, colorful blooms with spots on the petals. There are selections in colors including orange, white, pink and red.

Tiger lilies grow up to four- to five-feet tall and best in full sun. They will spread from bulblets, so be ready to weed seedlings out in spring or let them naturalize in the garden. Tiger lilies bloom in mid-summer after other lilies have faded to extend the lily-flowering season. They grow in a wide range of soils, but may need staking in windy locations. In fall, cut the plants to the ground and discard to reduce disease. Plants return each year with little care.

One of the few pests of tiger lilies is the red lily leaf beetle. Although the beetle prefers the oriental and Asiatic lilies, you'll find it on tiger lilies as well. This time of year, handpick the adult beetles and spray neem oil on the larvae to thwart it.

Now for this week's tip: pinch off flowers on tomatoes, peppers and eggplant now if your plants are still small. Small plants won't be able to support the fruit. Letting fruits form will stunt the plant and decrease yield. Don't worry. Once the plant grows larger, it will set plenty of flowers and fruits.

Tags: 
Vermont Garden Journal
Food & Drink
Featured Programs

Related Content

Vermont Garden Journal: The Leafy Green Goodness Of Amaranth

By May 31, 2018
Amaranth is grown commercially as a grain crop but can also be planted in your garden as a leafy green for salads.
SVIP_CRO / iStock

Amaranth has been called the food of the gods, superfood of the Aztecs and the next “quinoa.” But we know amaranth as mostly an ornamental plant with colorful, weeping flower heads. While farmers continue to experiment with growing amaranth commercially as a grain crop, another way to enjoy this American vegetable is as a leafy green that you can grow in your garden.

USDA Unveils Prototypes For GMO Food Labels, And They're ... Confusing

By May 21, 2018

Foods that contains genetically modified ingredients will soon have a special label.

We recently got the first glimpse of what that label might look like, when the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its proposed guidelines.

VPR Cafe: Crafting Cuisine With Cannabis

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock May 25, 2018
In order to cook with cannabis, it must first undergo decarboxylation. One method of doing this is by infusing with olive oil.
egal / iStock

On July 1, Vermont's new marijuana law will go into effect. Residents of the state will be able to grow plants and possess some of their harvest. But not all users enjoy smoking pot; for them, there is cooking with cannabis.