Vermont Garden Journal: Seed-Starting Problem-Solving

    Your indoor seedlings may be pushing through the soil but even they need some extra TLC from time to time.
The days are getting longer, the sun is stronger and with warm weather this week, gardeners are thinking about sowing seeds. Though it's still too early to sow outdoors, you can start seeds indoors and you may already have seedlings popping up. But sometimes your little seedlings don't look very happy. This could be due to a number of factors. So, let's do some seed-starting problem-solving.

If your seedlings all of sudden fall over and die, they may have a fungal disease. This disease thrives in wet conditions. The key to preventing it is cleaning all your pots and trays with a bleach solution before planting, using a sterile seed-starting soil mix and not watering too much. Once it starts, remove and destroy infected seedlings. If some nearby seedlings aren't infected, reduce watering, dry the soil with a small fan and maybe they will survive.

If your seedlings are tall and leggy, they aren't getting enough light. Even a south-facing window won't offer enough light intensity this time of year for seedlings. It's best to grow seedlings a few inches under your grow lights set on a timer 14 hours a day. Change your grow light bulbs every few years as they will reduce in intensity over time. Once leggy, seedlings don't really recover, except tomatoes which can be planted deeper in the soil and will root along their stems.

Pale green or purple true leaves could be a sign of lack of nutrition. Feed seedlings once their true leaves form with a liquid, organic fertilizer. Avoid fish emulsion indoors, unless you like your house smelling like the beach!

And now for this week's tip: apply dormant oil sprays to deciduous trees and bushes now when temperatures are above 40F. These sprays coat and kill overwintering insect eggs.

Young Writers Project: 'Special Markers'

By Greta Hardy-Mittell Feb 16, 2018
Greta Hardy-Mittell, 17, of East Middlebury writes about an early memory – drawing a ladybug with ‘special’ permanent markers on a white porcelain plate.
The plate wasn’t always blank.
Before the dishwasher soap scrubbed it too clean
I had drawn on it:
A ladybug, red and black,
colors that squeaked
as markers touched white porcelain—

Vermont Garden Journal: Starting Seeds For Spring

By Feb 16, 2018
When starting seeds indoors, open trays are good for large quantities while cell trays are best for smaller amounts.
We're getting closer to indoor seed-starting time. Actually, some vegetables seeds, like leeks, could have been started already. But if you're new to indoor seed-starting or need a refresher, let's walk through the basic steps to growing transplants in your home.

Awesome Etiquette: Bossy Gossip

By Lizzie Post & Dan Post Senning Feb 16, 2018
If a co-worker can't take a hint that you prefer not to gossip about the boss, you might need to be more direct.
Got a co-worker who's always complaining about the boss and tries to include you in the chatter? One listener does, and wants to know how to back away. Attempting to cut these negative conversations short and walk away just hasn't worked. So, when a confrere can't take a hint, you'll need to slowly escalate your response.