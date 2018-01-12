Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal

Vermont Garden Journal: The Shamrock Imposter, Oxalis

By 9 hours ago
  • Oxalis, or the shamrock plant, can be brought indoors in winter as long as certain steps are carefully followed.
    Oxalis, or the shamrock plant, can be brought indoors in winter as long as certain steps are carefully followed.
    Scacciamosche / iStock

Some may say that oxalis, or the shamrock plant, is an invasive weed, a sour-tasting groundcover or a cute houseplant. All three are correct. In warm climates, oxalis can be an attractive groundcover or a weed. In colder climates, yellow sorrel is an oxalis that grows as an understory plant in the forest. Then there's the tender houseplant versions. This is where oxalis becomes more interesting.

Oxalis may be called the shamrock plant but it's not related to true shamrocks. True shamrocks are in the Trifolium or clover family. Oxalis has a number of colorful varieties including:

  • Wine:  purple leaves and white flowers
  • Molten Lava:  chartreuse foliage with yellow flowers
  • Zinfandel:  wine-red leaves and yellow flowers
  • Iron Cross:  green leaves with a burgundy cross in the center and pink flowers

These colorful oxalis make great annuals in a container, rock garden or flower border. You'll also see lots of them as houseplants in garden centers, but you'll need to be smart about growing them indoors. 

The key to success with indoor oxalis is to be merciless. It needs a dormant period in late fall and early winter. Before bringing your oxalis indoors for winter, cut back to the soil line, stop watering and store in a dark, cool room for a few months. Bring them out in late winter and they will grow better with longer, warmer days.

Oxalis can also become insect-infested. If that occurs, cut them back and repot. Also, the leaves can be poisonous to pets if eaten in large quantities.

Now for this week's tip:  low humidity in winter is rough on foliage houseplants. Remember to shower with your plants every so often to increase humidity levels and clean the leaves.

Tags: 
Vermont Garden Journal
Food & Drink
Featured Programs

Related Content

Vermont Garden Journal: Growing Unusual Root Veggies

By Jan 5, 2018
Jicama is a crunchy, sweet Central American root vegetable that can also be grown in warmer areas of Vermont.
bhofack2 / iStock

In our culture, potatoes, carrots, beets, radishes and sweet potatoes are favorite roots in gardens and on tables. But there are other unusual roots worth growing.

VPR Cafe: Community Oven Brings Town Together

By Jan 5, 2018
Residents of Johnson gather for the inaugural pizza-bake at the town's community oven in October, 2017.
Jim Deshler / Seven Days

Vermont is all about community and, in one Lamoille County town, that means something special and delicious. The Johnson Community Oven was fired up for its inaugural pizza-bake in October of last year, and locals have been loving it.

Young Writers Project: 'Waterfalls'

By Adelle MacDowell Jan 9, 2018
In the depths of winter, Adelle MacDowell, 14, of Johnson, VT brings us a summer memory – the excitement of meeting friends at a Vermont waterfall and spending the day jumping, swimming, laughing.
YWP Photo Library, photo by Desiree Holmes, Essex Junction

Dappled sun that finds its way through the leaves and branches
Draws patterns on my arms, and it is a funny kind of quiet here, the sound
Muffled by the rushing waterfalls
A little chill creeps up my legs and arms and I almost, almost give in to the shiver
Toes curled against the slick moss black rock, here a shard of glass from
A beer bottle someone smashed; some idiot found their way into this sanctuary
Letting my towel fall from my shoulders and taking a tiny step forward
Deep, black water, cliff undercut and waterfalls tumbling down above