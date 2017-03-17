Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal

Vermont Garden Journal: A Shamrock Substitute For St. Patrick's Day

By 6 minutes ago
  • With so much snow, you may need some alternatives to clover to help you celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
    With so much snow, you may need some alternatives to clover to help you celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
    aristotoo / iStock

There are many plants associated with St. Patrick's Day. The most popular is the Shamrock which is a type of clover. Since clover isn't growing yet, a suitable substitute is the Oxalis plant.

Oxalis, a tuberous plant, has the required three leaflet leaves and makes a cute little house plant. They aren't hardy in Vermont but you can grow them as annuals in the garden.

Listen to this episode of The Vermont Garden Journal for growing instructions.

Now for this week's tip: it's time to start your brussels sprout seedlings indoors. Grow seedlings indoors under grow lights for six weeks before moving them into the garden.

Tags: 
Vermont Garden Journal
Featured Programs

Related Content

Fashion Show Highlights New Americans' Rich Culture And Locally Designed Threads

By Mar 9, 2017
Elvira Tripp

Next Saturday, the mezzanine at Burlington International Airport will become a runway lined with models donning locally designed clothing in The Fashion Show 2017. And 20 of those models are new Americans.

Dorothy's List: 'A Night Divided' Takes Readers Behind The Berlin Wall

By Mar 13, 2017
Waterville Elementary School students sit around a table.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Students at Waterville Elementary School are gathered around a classroom table, deep in discussion about the characters in A Night Divided, especially the book's main character – 12-year-old Gerta, who lives in East Berlin.

Young Writers Project: 'Playing At Higher Ground'

By Caroline Swayze Mar 10, 2017
Courtesy, Susan Reid

I sat in my chair, shaking with nervousness and excitement. I was about to play my fiddle at Higher Ground Music Center in South Burlington.