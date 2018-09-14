Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal

Vermont Garden Journal: Spice Up Your Salsa, Chili And Salads With Tomatillos

By 14 minutes ago
  • Tomatillos, or husk tomatoes, are native to Central America and are most often used in cooking.
    Tomatillos, or husk tomatoes, are native to Central America and are most often used in cooking.
    Marjan Cermelj / ISTOCK

It's been a good year for tomatoes in my garden. I've canned, frozen and juiced lots of fruits, so I'm all set for winter. But there's more to tomatoes than just the garden variety hybrids and heirlooms. One of the best tomato relatives to grow is the tomatillo.

Tomatillos have been grown almost as long as tomatoes in their native Central America. They're also called the husk tomato because they have a papery husk surrounding the green- or purple-colored fruit inside. Unlike the ground cherry, which has a small, cherry-sized yellow fruit inside a papery husk and is eaten raw, tomatillos are larger and mostly used in cooking. The sweet, citrusy flavored fruits add a zip to salsa, chili and salads.

Unless you plan on making lots of salsa and Mexican food, you'll only need a few plants. Tomatillos, like tomatoes, are prolific. The two main varieties are 'Toma Verde' with green fruits and 'De Milpa' with purple skins. Purple tomatillos are a little sweeter.

Grow tomatillos as you would tomatoes. Start from seed grown under grow lights or from seedlings purchased at a local garden center. Unlike most tomatoes, tomatillos are a bushy two-to-three foot tall plant, so give them some room to sprawl. Keep the plants well-watered and fertilized all summer and watch out for tomato family pests.

Harvest fruits when the papery skins turn tan-colored and split, but the fruits are still firm. Peel off the husk and wash the fruits with soapy water to remove any remaining husk. Use immediately or store in a paper bag in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. If frost is threatening, like tomatoes, harvest immature tomatillos to ripen indoors.

Now for this week's tip: cut panicle hydrangeas now for drying and using in flower arrangements. Cut a six-to-ten inch long stem, and hang it, upside down, in a well-ventilated shed or garage. Once dry, arrange the flowers in a vase with other dried flowers such as strawflower and status.

Tags: 
Vermont Garden Journal
Food & Agriculture
Featured Programs

Related Content

Vermont Garden Journal: Managing The Fall Wildflowers In Your Meadow

By Sep 7, 2018
Kelly Van Dellen / ISTOCK

With a switch to more seasonable weather, fall is starting to take hold. While drought and heat stress have some of our maples turning color already, the big show this time of year is the wildflowers in our meadows. Goldenrod, Queen Anne's lace and asters are blooming. These fall wildflowers are an essential food source for butterflies and insects. While you certainly can plant a wildflower meadow and enjoy the beauty of the annual and perennial flowers, managing your existing meadow is also important.

Vermont Garden Journal: Cover Crops Prevent Erosion And Build Fertility In Your Soil

By Aug 31, 2018
undefined undefined / ISTOCK

One practice I try to do in my garden is never let the soil stay bare. Each year as I remove vegetables such as garlic, beans, and lettuce, I cover crop those areas. Covering the soil with plant material prevents erosion and builds up the fertility and workability of your soil.

Vermont Garden Journal: How To Keep Your Tomatoes Off The Ground

By May 27, 2016
Jen Potato Photo / iStock

No matter what kind of tomatoes you're growing, it's important to keep them off the ground or else you risk fruit rot and leaf diseases.

Here are four ways to keep plants up and off the ground:

Staking
If you're staking indeterminate varieties, pinch off the suckers when small so the plant doesn't overwhelm the stake. Also, use Velcro plant ties to attach them to the stake.