Vermont Garden Journal: Think Vertical, Think Vines

After some up and down spring weather, Memorial Day is usually a safe time to plant most of your veggies and flowers. Most gardeners plant in beds or containers but we should also think vertical.

Climbing annual vines add color and save space. To get started, all you'll need is a full-sun location, a structure for them to climb on and fertile soil.

Most gardeners think of sweet peas, morning glory and scarlet runner beans as annual vines. These are all great but there are some unusual ones, too. Consider the cypress vine, cardinal climber or cup and saucer vine to name a few. Listen to this Vermont Garden Journal podcast to hear about more varieties of these colorful vines and how to support their growth.

Now for this week's tip: Place cutworm collars around transplants of peppers, tomatoes and eggplants to stop this pest. Use toilet paper rolls or rolled up newspaper to make a collar that is two inches above the ground and one inch below.