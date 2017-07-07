Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal

Vermont Garden Journal: Time For A Mid-Summer Feeding

By 25 minutes ago
  • Now is a good time to add extra compost or fertilizer so plants continue to produce fruit throughout the growing season.
    Now is a good time to add extra compost or fertilizer so plants continue to produce fruit throughout the growing season.
    Michael Jung / iStock

It's been an interesting summer so far. Lots of rain and humidity but not necessarily high temperatures; however, the vegetables are growing and now it's time to give them a mid-summer boost.

We may be diligent about amending soil in the spring, but plants need fertility throughout the growing season. An addition of compost, organic granular fertilizer or liquid fertilizer can help keep the fruit production coming. Give each plant a handful of compost, a tablespoon of an organic 5-5-5 fertilizer or a cup full of an organic liquid fertilizer. Add the dry fertilizers 3 to 6 inches from the plant edge.

But remember, all plants are not created equal; while some need extra help, others do not. Listen to this episode to find out which types of vegetation need an additional boost. 

Now for this week's tip:  start scouting now for Japanese beetle adults each morning while they're sluggish and drop them into a pail of soapy water. Dust grapes and non-ornamental plants with kaolin clay to reduce their feeding. They don't like dusty leaves. 

Tags: 
Vermont Garden Journal
Food & Drink
Featured Programs

Related Content

Vermont Garden Journal: Keeping A Dog-Friendly Garden

By Jun 30, 2017
Training can go a long way when teaching your dog to stay out of the garden.
Alexei TM / iStock

If you struggle with the combination of a garden AND dogs, I've got some tips on how to have a dog-friendly garden and a garden-friendly dog.

VPR Cafe: Making The Most Of Your Farmers Market Visit

By Jun 30, 2017
Just as you would before visiting the grocery store, make a list of what you need when planning a trip to a farmers' market.
kasto80 / iStock

A farmers markets can be a fun place to do your shopping but, keep in mind, they are, in effect, open-air grocery stores. So it makes sense to have a plan before you go. 

Awesome Etiquette: For Crying Out Loud, Get Up And Say Hello!

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post Jun 30, 2017
There's nothing wrong with relaxing on the couch but, when a guest arrives, always be sure to get up to say hello.
Serenethos / iStock

You finally have some highly coveted down-time on the couch when, all of a sudden, a friend of your spouse arrives and you're faced with the decision of staying horizontal or getting up to say hello.