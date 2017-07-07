Vermont Garden Journal: Time For A Mid-Summer Feeding

It's been an interesting summer so far. Lots of rain and humidity but not necessarily high temperatures; however, the vegetables are growing and now it's time to give them a mid-summer boost.

We may be diligent about amending soil in the spring, but plants need fertility throughout the growing season. An addition of compost, organic granular fertilizer or liquid fertilizer can help keep the fruit production coming. Give each plant a handful of compost, a tablespoon of an organic 5-5-5 fertilizer or a cup full of an organic liquid fertilizer. Add the dry fertilizers 3 to 6 inches from the plant edge.

But remember, all plants are not created equal; while some need extra help, others do not. Listen to this episode to find out which types of vegetation need an additional boost.

Now for this week's tip: start scouting now for Japanese beetle adults each morning while they're sluggish and drop them into a pail of soapy water. Dust grapes and non-ornamental plants with kaolin clay to reduce their feeding. They don't like dusty leaves.