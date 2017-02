Muster up some patience when planting asparagus. You won't harvest until the third year but, once established, this perennial can produce for decades.

In this episode of The Vermont Garden Journal, I'll discuss the many varieties of asparagus, the planting process and how one woman believes it can tell the future.

Now for this week's tip: If you received cut flowers on Valentine's Day, remember to change the water daily and re-cut the stem bottoms so those blooms last longer.