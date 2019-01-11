Related Program: 
VPR News

Vermont Gas Must Show Why It Should Continue Operating New Pipeline

By 6 minutes ago
  • Exterior of the Vermont Gas building.
    The Public Utility Commission has expanded an investigation into the Addison pipeline project, including whether it should continue to operate if the plans were not approved by a licensed engineer.
    Taylor Dobbs / VPR File

State regulators have questioned whether the Vermont Gas Systems Inc. pipeline in Addison County should continue to operate if it’s shown that a licensed engineer never approved the pipeline plans.

The news comes after opponents submitted hundreds of pages of records they say document construction flaws.

Vermont Gas finished the 41 mile line into Addison County almost two years ago. Yet questions about its safety have persisted. Opponents have alleged the pipe was not buried deeply enough, and that other construction shortcuts created hazards along the route.

The latest concern was raised after a natural gas accident in Massachusetts killed one person and injured dozens in September. In that case, the National Transportation Safety Board has recommended that a licensed engineer review the safety of Bay State pipelines.

In Vermont, opponents have also questioned whether a licensed engineer approved the Addison County pipeline construction plans.

The Public Utility Commission now agrees that’s a question worth answering. In an order broadening the investigation, hearing officer Michael Tousley also raised the question of whether Vermont Gas should continue to operate the line.

"I will direct the company to address this issue [of the licensed engineer] and the broader issue of whether the pipeline should cease operation." - Public Utility Commission hearing officer

“Once the investigation report is filed, I will direct the company to address this issue [of the licensed engineer] and the broader issue of whether the pipeline should cease operation,” he wrote.

Rachel Smolker, a Hinesburg resident who opposed the pipeline expansion route through a park in town, was pleased by the commission’s order.

“My concern is not getting vindication,” she said. “My concern is making sure that people who are living with this pipeline 100 feet from their front doors don’t get fried.”

Smolker said the order should not be a surprise after opponents filed troves of documents – including the company’s own records – detailing construction problems.

“It’s to a point now where it would be pretty absurd for them to just to continue to ignore what’s going on with the construction of this pipeline,” she said.

Vermont Gas spokeswoman Beth Parent says the company welcomes the expanded investigation.

“This project was constructed safely and we look forward to demonstrating that the pipeline is safe, and that we’re doing a good job serving our customers,” she said.

And the question whether a licensed professional engineer signed off on the project?

"All our plans were prepared with appropriate engagement from licensed professional engineers, and we're confident the PUC review will affirm that." - Beth Parent, Vermont Gas spokeswoman

“All our plans were prepared with appropriate engagement from licensed professional engineers, and we’re confident the PUC review will affirm that,” she said.

The commission’s order did not lay out a timetable for the investigation. Just this week, the commission contracted with a Texas consulting engineering firm to serve as the independent investigator for the Addison project.

Tags: 
Energy & Environment
Government & Politics
Public Utility Commission
Vermont Gas Systems
VPR News

Related Content

State Wants Expanded Safety Investigation of Vermont Gas Pipeline

By Dec 31, 2018
The Vermont Gas pipeline to Addison County has been completed, but state regulators are looking into allegations of shoddy construction.
John Van Hoesen / VPR File

Concerns over safety continue to plague Vermont Gas Systems and its Addison County pipeline, with the state questioning whether a licensed professional engineer signed off on the project.  

Vagaries Of The Energy Market: A Boom In Renewables Leads To Higher Rates For Co-op

By Jan 3, 2019
Courtesy / Washington Electric Co-op

A boom in renewable energy around New England has led to higher rates for a small Vermont utility. The reason has to do with the declining value of an energy commodity know as "renewable energy credits."

Act 250 Commission Looks To Add Climate Change, 'Ecosystem Protection' To Law

By Jan 7, 2019
An aerial view of an damanged bridge with a construction vehicle nearby.
Toby Talbot / Associated Press File

Act 250, Vermont’s major land use and development review law, is approaching the mid-century mark. And a commission that has spent the last 18 months looking at its future says the law need to be updated to reflect more current environmental threats, such as climate change.

State Approves GMP Rate Hike For Fall 2019

By Dec 24, 2018
The control room at Green Mountain Power. The Public Utility Commission says GMP can raise rates by 5.43 percent next September.
Toby Talbot / AP

Green Mountain Power customers will pay slightly less for their electricity next year before rates rise 5.43 percent in September, according to a ruling from state utility regulators.