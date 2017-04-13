Related Program: 
VPR News

Vermont Gas Pipeline Finally Completed: A Timeline Of How It Happened

By & 3 hours ago
  • Vermont Gas Systems announced the completion of its natural gas pipeline through Addison County on Wednesday. An interactive timeline from VPR tracks significant events in the completion of the pipeline.
    Vermont Gas Systems announced the completion of its natural gas pipeline through Addison County on Wednesday. An interactive timeline from VPR tracks significant events in the completion of the pipeline.
    Taylor Dobbs / VPR File

Vermont Gas Systems announced on Wednesday that it finally completed its natural gas pipeline through Addison County.

Scroll to the bottom of this post for VPR's interactive timeline of the pipeline story.

The 41-mile Addison Natural Gas Project from South Burlington to Middlebury now has gas flowing through it to customers. While it's just a few commercial customers connected to start, Vermont Gas projects that 4,000 residential and commercial customers will eventually be served in parts of Addison County.

Find VPR's past coverage on the Vermont Gas Systems pipeline here.

But even as gas service is flowing, questions about the pipeline project itself continue. There have been legal, financial and environmental controversies surrounding the Addison Natural Gas Project over the last few years.

Just earlier this month, the Vermont Supreme Court heard arguments related to the Vermont Gas pipeline and eminent domain.

To travel back to 2011 and find out more about how the pipeline came to be now in 2017 – including the various complications along the way – check out the below timeline highlighting significant events in the project's completion. (If you're viewing it on mobile, just flip your phone sideways.)

Scroll through the interactive timeline of the pipeline project below:

Tags: 
VPR News
Vermont Edition
Vermont Gas Systems
Energy
VTED

Related Content

Vermont Supreme Court Hears Vermont Gas Pipeline Case

By Apr 4, 2017
Taylor Dobbs / VPR

Vermont's Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday morning in a case that will decide the fate of the Vermont Gas Systems pipeline to Addison County.

Protesters Decry Vermont Gas Pipeline Ahead Of Supreme Court Ruling

By Feb 9, 2017
Taylor Dobbs / VPR

Opponents of the Vermont Gas pipeline to Addison County went to the company’s South Burlington headquarters Wednesday to call on Vermont Gas to halt construction on the pipeline while the Vermont Supreme Court considers a land rights issue and federal authorities investigate safety concerns.

Federal Department Investigating Vermont's Oversight Of Pipeline Construction

By Jan 27, 2017

The federal department that oversees pipeline safety is looking into Vermont Gas Systems' 41-mile extension into Addison County.

Vermont Gas Pipeline On Budget This Quarter, Despite Earlier Increases

By Jan 23, 2017

Vermont Gas Systems says its 41-mile pipeline has stayed within its budget this past quarter, and is on track to be completed this spring. The news comes after costs have ballooned nearly 50 percent in the last three years.