Vermont Gas Pipeline Finally Completed: A Timeline Of How It Happened

Vermont Gas Systems announced on Wednesday that it finally completed its natural gas pipeline through Addison County.

The 41-mile Addison Natural Gas Project from South Burlington to Middlebury now has gas flowing through it to customers. While it's just a few commercial customers connected to start, Vermont Gas projects that 4,000 residential and commercial customers will eventually be served in parts of Addison County.

But even as gas service is flowing, questions about the pipeline project itself continue. There have been legal, financial and environmental controversies surrounding the Addison Natural Gas Project over the last few years.

Just earlier this month, the Vermont Supreme Court heard arguments related to the Vermont Gas pipeline and eminent domain.

To travel back to 2011 and find out more about how the pipeline came to be now in 2017 – including the various complications along the way – check out the below timeline highlighting significant events in the project's completion. (If you're viewing it on mobile, just flip your phone sideways.)

