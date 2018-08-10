Related Program: 
VPR News

Vermont To Get $2.8 Million In Federal Grants

By 20 seconds ago

Vermont has secured $2.8 million in grants from the federal government to fund projects in northern Vermont.

The money comes from the Northern Border Regional Commission, a federal-state partnership that funds economic and community development projects in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York.

One of this year's grants will help the town of Fairfax extend municipal water and sewer systems to maple products business, Runamok Maple.

Runamok Maple's co-owner Eric Sorkin says the infrastructure improvements will help the business expand.

"It opens us up to pursuing other lines of business," Sorkin said, "the grant is what gives us confidence to continue to grow in this space."

Sorkin said the federal grant will cover about 80 percent of the project's cost. The rest of the project's funding will come from a smaller grant and matching funds from Runamok Maple.

Since it's creation in 2008, the NBRC has invested over ten million dollars in Vermont.
 

Tags: 
VPR News
Economic Development

Related Content

Vermont Awarded Over $2.2 Million In Northern Border Grants

By Aug 10, 2017
Sen. Patrick Leahy speaks to a crowd at a barn along Route 15 in Hardwick Thursday, as Gov. Phil Scott looks on. Leahy and Scott were in Hardwick to announce the recipients of Northern Border Regional Commission grants.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Sen. Patrick Leahy and Gov. Phil Scott were in Hardwick Thursday to announce over $2.2 million in Northern Border Regional Commission grant awards in Vermont. Ten projects throughout the state received grants, ranging from $46,000 to $425,000.

With Increased State Cooperation, Lamoille Valley Rail Trail Project Gains Steam

By Sep 8, 2017
After presenting a grant award to Cindy Locke of VAST on Aug. 10, Gov. Phil Scott recounts a snowmobile trip on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail when his security team rigged his sled to run only at low speeds, putting a governor on the governor.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

A third section of the 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is on track to be built next year, and support and enthusiasm for the project is gaining momentum.

N.H. Senator Speaks Out Against Proposed Cuts To Northern Border Regional Commission

By Apr 13, 2017
Rebecca Sananes / VPR

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has been speaking out about the importance of the Northern Border Regional Commission.