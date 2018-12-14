Vermont Health Connect Open Enrollment Ends December 15

There are a matter of hours left to sign up for 2019 health insurance coverage on the state-run exchange during open enrollment, but a state official says residents could still complete their application next week if needed.

Sean Sheehan, the deputy director of the Department of Vermont Health Access, said long wait times on the phone are likely ahead of the Dec. 15 deadline, so he encourages residents to sign up on the Vermont Health Connect website.

But Sheehan said even if you're unable to sign up before Saturday comes to an end, do try again early next week.

"If you call next week, say you tried to get through at the deadline ... we'll absolutely help you get into the plan you need in time for Jan. 1," Sheehan said.

Sheehan expects about 34,000 Vermonters to sign up for insurance during open enrollment. He said that's about the same number as recent years.

Sean Sheehan spoke to VPR's Henry Epp. Listen to their conversation above.