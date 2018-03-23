Vermont House Passes 5-Hour Mark In Debate Over Gun Control Bill

A big week for gun control at the Statehouse is culminating in a day-long debate over a bill that would raise the age at which Vermonters could purchase guns, ban bump stocks, require universal background checks and restrict magazine capacity.

By 11:45 a.m. the House voted to not delay a vote on the bill, and instead moved forward by debating and voting on each provision:

House votes 85 to 61 not to delay vote on this gun bill - motion made to have separate votes on each provision of the bill - debate could go on for awhile - supporters and opponents pack House chamber today for the debate #VTpoli — Bob Kinzel (@VPRKinzel) March 23, 2018

By 2:30 p.m. the House had voted to approve the bill's ban on bump stocks.

House approaching 5 hour mark in gun debate. Taking up different provisions separately - has just given its approval to ban on bumpstocks by a vote of 119-25. Background checks, raising the age to 21 to purchase a gun and a ban on high capacity magazines still to come #VTpoli — Bob Kinzel (@VPRKinzel) March 23, 2018

