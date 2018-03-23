Related Program: 
Vermont House Passes 5-Hour Mark In Debate Over Gun Control Bill

By 1 hour ago
  • The House chamber of the Vermont Legislature
    A bill, which would tackle multiple gun control issues, is being debated in the House Friday.
    Angela Evancie / VPR/file

A big week for gun control at the Statehouse is culminating in a day-long debate over a bill that would raise the age at which Vermonters could purchase guns, ban bump stocks, require universal background checks and restrict magazine capacity. 

By 11:45 a.m. the House voted to not delay a vote on the bill, and instead moved forward by debating and voting on each provision:

By 2:30 p.m. the House had voted to approve the bill's ban on bump stocks.

This post will be updated.

