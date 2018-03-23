Vermont House Passes 8-Hour Mark In Debate Over Gun Control Bill

A big week for gun control at the Statehouse is culminating in a day-long debate over a bill that would raise the age at which Vermonters could purchase guns, ban bump stocks, require universal background checks and restrict magazine capacity.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, here's what's we know:

The House banned bump stocks, 119 to 25

The House expanded federal background checks to all private sales 83 to 61

The House banned high-capacity magazines 79 to 66

TBD: a vote on raising the minimum age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21.

TBD: an overall vote on the bill.

Earlier today...

By 11:45 a.m. the House voted to not delay a vote on the bill, and instead moved forward by debating and voting on each provision:

House votes 85 to 61 not to delay vote on this gun bill - motion made to have separate votes on each provision of the bill - debate could go on for awhile - supporters and opponents pack House chamber today for the debate #VTpoli — Bob Kinzel (@VPRKinzel) March 23, 2018

By 2:30 p.m. the House had voted to approve the bill's ban on bump stocks.

House approaching 5 hour mark in gun debate. Taking up different provisions separately - has just given its approval to ban on bumpstocks by a vote of 119-25. Background checks, raising the age to 21 to purchase a gun and a ban on high capacity magazines still to come #VTpoli — Bob Kinzel (@VPRKinzel) March 23, 2018

At 4:30 p.m. the House voted to expand federal background checks:

House continuing its debate over gun control bill. It votes 83 to 61 to expand federal background check system to include all private sales.Only sales with immediate family members would be exempt. Debate now focusing on a ban of high capacity magazines.#VTpoli — Bob Kinzel (@VPRKinzel) March 23, 2018

Here's a complete list of how each member of the House voted.

