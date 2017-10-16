Related Programs: 
The Frequency
VPR News

Vermont Inmate Dies In Pennsylvania Prison

By 1 hour ago
  • A 68-year-old Vermont inmate died at the Camp Hill prison facility in Pennsylvania over the weekend, officials announced Monday.
    Marc Levy / Associated Press

Vermont’s Department of Corrections announced Monday that a 68-year-old Vermont inmate died over the weekend in the Camp Hill prison in Pennsylvania.

According to a press release, Roger Brown was pronounced dead at 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15. The release said that it “appears the death was related to a medical issue.” Brown was serving a sentence for three counts of Lewd and Lascivious Behavior with Child, the release said.

Officials say Brown was one of 269 inmates the Department of Corrections moved to the Pennsylvania prison earlier this year after the state ended its contract to house them at a facility owned by GEO Group in Michigan.

The press release from the Department of Corrections said officials will conduct "an administrative and clinical review" of the death.

Department of Corrections
The Frequency
VPR News

Vermont Inmates In Pennsylvania Face Restrictions During Intake Processing

By Jun 30, 2017
Officials say Vermont inmates at the Camp Hill prison in Pennsylvania are getting one phone call every four days until they are fully processed by Pennsylvania officials.
Marc Levy / Associated Press

Vermont’s Department of Corrections is in close communication with officials in Pennsylvania about concerns and complaints from Vermont inmates staying in Pennsylvania’s Camp Hill prison, according to Deputy Corrections Commissioner Mike Touchette.

269 Inmates, 252 Beds: Future Uncertain For 17 Vermont Inmates In Pennsylvania

By Jun 22, 2017
Marc Levy / Associated Press

Earlier in June, 269 Vermont inmates moved from a private prison in Michigan to a Pennsylvania prison called Camp Hill, but the unit they were placed in can only hold 252 inmates. Advocates say that could be bad news for the 17 Vermont inmates who are now separated from the rest.