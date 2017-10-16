Vermont Inmate Dies In Pennsylvania Prison

Vermont’s Department of Corrections announced Monday that a 68-year-old Vermont inmate died over the weekend in the Camp Hill prison in Pennsylvania.

According to a press release, Roger Brown was pronounced dead at 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15. The release said that it “appears the death was related to a medical issue.” Brown was serving a sentence for three counts of Lewd and Lascivious Behavior with Child, the release said.

Officials say Brown was one of 269 inmates the Department of Corrections moved to the Pennsylvania prison earlier this year after the state ended its contract to house them at a facility owned by GEO Group in Michigan.

The press release from the Department of Corrections said officials will conduct "an administrative and clinical review" of the death.