Vermont Inmate Faces Assault Charge After Allegedly Kicking Guard During Suicide Attempt

A 21-year-old Vermont inmate is facing assault charges after he allegedly kicked a correctional officer who was intervening during a suicide attempt.

The incident took place on the evening of Sept. 14 but was publicly announced by Vermont State Police Nov. 7.

According to the release, “Correctional Officers at the Southern State Correctional Facility entered the cell of  [the inmate], who was attempting to hang himself with bed linens. As they restrained [the inmate], [he] kicked Correctional Officer Gabriel Reynolds in the left leg causing him pain.”

The release does not further specify Reynolds’ injuries.

The inmate is scheduled to face the assault charge in Windsor Superior Court on Dec. 19.

Department of Corrections
