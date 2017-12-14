Related Program: 
Vermont Law School Creating Justice Reform Center

Vermont Law School has announced the creation of the Center for Justice Reform to train individuals on the use of less punitive forms of accountability than incarceration. Among its offerings, the center teaches theory and practice of reform efforts like restorative justice.

Restorative justice is the concept of having victims, offenders and community members meet after a crime is committed to decide on the proper course of justice. Advocates say it leads to better outcomes, is more emotionally helpful for victims and sees less recidivism from offenders.

Bobby Sand, the former Windsor County state's attorney, has been active in the field of criminal justice reform for many years. He will be leading the new Center for Justice Reform.

Listen above to Sands conversation with Vermont Edition.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 14 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

