Vermont Law School, Harvard Release 'Food Strategy Blueprint'

The Vermont Law School has teamed up with Harvard to create a blueprint for a national food strategy. On Monday, the schools jointly released the report, which aims to streamline U.S. agricultural and food policies.

The report also compares the American food system to those in other countries, such as the United Kingdom and Australia.

Laurie Beyranevand, a professor at Vermont Law School, helped conduct this research report. She says she hopes the report will be a tool for the federal government, Congress and advocates.

“Our vision of agricultural law and policy is broader than the historical — just food and agriculture,” Beyranevand said on Wednesday. “[It] also extends into other areas of law, like environmental law, immigration law, trade law.”

The report is the result of 18 months of research, and is available in full at foodstrategyblueprint.org