Vermont Legislative Session Begins: Here's What You Need To Know

By VPR News 11 hours ago
  • Vermont lawmakers face a number of critical decisions in 2018, related to clean water funding, property tax reform, and whether to raise the minimum wage.
    Vermont's 2018 legislative session begins on Wednesday, Jan. 3.
Here's what issues are top of mind as the legislative session begins, and what's planned for the opening days.

Issues we're watching

In the weeks leading up to this session, House and Senate leaders have outlined some priorities for 2018. Recently on Vermont Edition, Gov. Phil Scott discussed his priorities for the upcoming session.

Here are a few of the issues we're keeping a close eye on as the session gets underway:

Gov. Phil Scott, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe have all outlined their priorities for the 2018 legislative session.
Wednesday, Jan. 3

It's opening day for state politics in Vermont, as the gavel falls at 10 a.m. on a session that will likely involve an unusual number of weighty issues for the second half of a biennium.

More from VPR: In Montpelier, Challenging Policy Dilemmas Await Returning Lawmakers

Throughout the day you can listen live to the Vermont Senate stream and House stream, which are active when the Legislature is in session and the chamber microphones are turned on.

Live at noon, Vermont Edition is broadcasting from the Statehouse with a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on in Montpelier. We'll talk to lawmakers, as well as Sergeant-at-Arms Janet Miller and a former Statehouse page.

Thursday, Jan. 4

At 2 p.m., Gov. Phil Scott will deliver his "State of the State" address. You can listen live on VPR or watch on Facebook live (thanks to Vermont PBS!

Friday, Jan. 5

With so much happening in the capital, Vermont Edition will wrap up the week with a roundtable of local reporters to break down the major news and look ahead at what's to come this session. Have a question? Send it to vermontedition@vpr.net.

How to follow what's up in Montpelier throughout the session

Yes, it's the kickoff week, but we'll be covering Montpelier all session long; here's where you'll find our Vermont Legislature coverage online.

Looking to learn more about legislators? Want to look up a bill? Or curious what's on the agenda during the session? The Vermont General Assembly website is your go-to source for that information.

And finally, follow along with VPR's social media platforms, and send questions or comments about the Vermont Legislature our way when they pop into your head — whether it's this opening week or in the days beyond.

