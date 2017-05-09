Related Programs: 
The Frequency
VPR News

Vermont Legislature Passes 'Bill Of Rights' For Sexual Assault Survivors

By 36 minutes ago
  • The golden dome of the Vermont Statehouse with a blue sky background.
    The bill lifts the statute of limitations on reporting sexual assault from six years to indefinitely, and adds a misdemeanor charge for sexual assault.
    Angela Evancie / VPR file

Vermont legislators have passed a bill that includes a number of protections for survivors of sexual assault.

Last year, former President Barack Obama signed the federal Sexual Assault Survivor's Bill of Rights, which articulates what a person is entitled to in terms counseling, access to rape kits and other services.

Auburn Watersong is the associate director of public policy at the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence. She says the bill, H. 74, also lifts the statute of limitations on reporting sexual assault from six years to indefinitely.

“One of the complicating factors of sexual violence is that victims often – more often than not – know their perpetrators, and the trauma is so private and intense that it can take many years, decades, before a victim is ready to come forward,” Watersong told VPR on Tuesday.

The bill also adds a misdemeanor charge for sexual assault.

A spokesperson from Gov. Phil Scott's offices says the governor's office has not received the bill from the Legislature yet.

Tags: 
Government & Politics
Vermont Legislature
Crime
VPR News
The Frequency

Related Content

Gov. Scott Assesses New Marijuana Legalization Bill For Public Safety

By 50 minutes ago
Profile of Governor Phil Scott with Vermont flag in background.
Angela Evancie / VPR

Gov. Phil Scott is reviewing a Senate compromise marijuana legalization bill to see if the plan addresses his public safety concerns.

Tie Vote In House Reveals Bipartisan Support For Scott's Teacher Health Plan

By May 4, 2017

At least 15 Democrats joined forces with independents and Republicans in the Vermont House of Representatives Wednesday night to nearly give Republican Gov. Phil Scott one of the biggest victories of his young tenure.

Senate Vote Keeps Pot Bill In Play, But House Still Undecided On Legalization This Year

By May 6, 2017
Brennan Linsley / AP

The Vermont Senate has resurrected a bill that would legalize possession and cultivation of small amounts of marijuana, but it’s unclear whether the late-session compromise measure has the support needed to pass in the House.