Vermont Legislature Reconsiders Raising Legal Age For Buying Tobacco Products

    There's a bill for Vermont lawmakers to consider this session that would raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products from 18 years old to 21 years old.
There's a bill at the Vermont Statehouse that would raise the age to buy tobacco products from 18 years old to 21 years old.

The measure was considered late last year in the House and passed, but the Senate didn't have time to fully explore this issue.

Backers of the bill are optimistic that the legislation will find strong support in both the House and the Senate this session. The bill is currently in the Senate Health and Welfare Committee.

One supporter of the bill is Dr. Rebecca Bell, an assistant professor of pediatrics at the Larner College of Medicine at UVM and a member of the Vermont chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Bell recently spoke to Vermont Edition about why Vermont should raise the minimum age for the purchase of tobacco products, and she also responded to some of the arguments against the bill.

Listen to the full interview from Vermont Edition above.

