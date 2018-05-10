Related Program: 
'Vermont Life' Magazine To Shut Down Print Publication

    'Vermont Life' magazine will end print publication after its Summer 2018 issue, which will be published this week.
Vermont's long-running promotional magazine will end print publication this month.

For over 70 years, Vermont Life magazine has published images and articles aimed at promoting the Green Mountain State, and it gained a following both inside and outside of Vermont.

Last year, the state opened up a bidding process for the magazine, but in January, it chose to turn down 9 bids and keep control of the publication. At that time, Secretary of Commerce and Community Development Michael Schirling said the magazine's finances were improving. 

However, in a release issued on Thursday, Schirling said ad sales and subscriptions were declining and the magazine would not balance its budget for fiscal year 2019.

In the release, Schirling said 6 employees are currently working for Vermont Life. He notes they each have “transferrable skills,” adding: “We will do everything within our ability to assist them in this transition.”

According to the release, subscribers of the magazine will receive refunds after the next — and final — print issue, which is due out this week.

