The Vermont Mozart Festival: Bringing The Music Of Mozart To Northern Vermont

The reimagined Vermont Mozart Festival kicks off its third season with a free concert in Burlington on Tuesday, July 17.

Over the next few weeks, young professional musicians will be performing the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in a series of free and ticketed concerts throughout northern Vermont.

Michael Dabroski leads the nonprofit organization, which attracts musicians from around the world to perform in Vermont. He said the fellows arrive Monday, July 16 and will stay at Champlain College.

"Beginning Tuesday, we rehearse the orchestra at City Hall in Burlington and also at Champlain College. And we also have a performance that night. It's called Mozart Light at Hotel Vermont" said Dabroski.

Tuesday's free concert is the first event in a packed schedule between now and August 5.

The festival, which attracted professional musicians to perform in Vermont for decades, had ceased operating before Dabroski's tenure. Now, the Vermont Mozard Festival works with musicians who are early in their careers to teach them the business side of the music industry. This is the festival's third season in its current incarnation.