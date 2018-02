Unofficial results indicate most communities that took up a non-binding resolution calling on the legislature to establish a public bank approved it. Fifteen approved the non-binding resolution.

It appears it was voted down in four towns.

The legislature is considering a bill that would make the Vermont Economic Development Authority a state bank. The idea is to begin by depositing 10 percent of the state’s money now in large global banks into VEDA where it could be used to help finance loans for public projects.