Vermont Official Urges Action On Massive Famine In Africa And The Middle East

What’s being called the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II is unfolding right now in the Horn of Africa and parts of the Middle East. And there’s a good chance that this is the first time you’re hearing about it.

Experts say as many as 20 million lives are at risk due to famine in Yemen, South Sudan, northeastern Nigeria and Somalia. And according to an independent poll released earlier this month, 85 percent of Americans have no clue it’s happening.

One Vermont official is trying to do something about that.

Kiah Morris is a state representative from Bennington, but she’s also a Vermont ambassador for the relief agency Oxfam International, which has been trying to raise awareness and organize response to the famine conditions emerging right now.

Rep. Morris explained the starvation circumstances to Vermont Edition and her work on OxFam's "Sisters on the Planet" ambassador team that is responding to the crisis.