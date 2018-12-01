Related Program: 
Vermont Political Leaders Remember Former President George H.W. Bush

By VPR Staff 2 hours ago
  • Former President George H.W. Bush is joined by senators, including Senator Patrick Leahy, at the signing of the farm bill in November 1990.
    In this November 1990 file photo, then-President George H.W. Bush is joined by senators, including Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, at the signing of the farm bill. Bush died on Friday at the age of 94.
    Barry Thumma / Associated Press File

Top politicians in Vermont are sharing their condolences and memories after the death of former President George H.W. Bush on Friday at the age of 94.

In a post on Twitter, Sen. Bernie Sanders said that both the former president and his wife, Barbara — who died in April — will be remembered for their "humble and devoted service to the country they loved."

In a statement, Gov. Phil Scott remarked on former President Bush's leadership and service — both in government, and in the military during World War II.

“I greatly appreciate his leadership, service and his work to inspire others to serve, calling for us to rise and spread ‘a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky.’ This message remains a powerful reminder of the greatness Americans can achieve," Scott said.

Rep. Peter Welch called Bush "one of the most decent and honorable public servants to serve as president."

Sen. Patrick Leahy, who served while Bush presided over the U.S. Senate as vice president in the 1980s, noted the two often differed over policy, but Leahy recalled Bush's sense of humor, and the senator said the former president's decency, civility and humility remain an "important example to the nation."

President Donald Trump has declared Dec. 5 to be a national day of mourning for the late 41st president.

