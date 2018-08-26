Vermont Politicians Remember Sen. John McCain

The members of Vermont’s congressional delegation are all remembering the late Sen. John McCain. The Republican senator from Arizona died Saturday at the age of 81.

In a press release, Sen. Patrick Leahy said he and McCain "both respected and were willing to defend the Senate’s special and independent role in American government."

“I know that he felt, as I do, that the Senate can rise to the occasion in difficult moments to become the nation’s conscience,” Leahy wrote. “We must never allow an erosion of the Senate’s ability to do that.”

Leahy also said in his statement that in the Navy, and during McCain’s many years of public service, the goal of the Arizona senator "was not to bide time, but to make a difference."

On Twitter, Sen. Bernie Sanders called McCain a friend and "an American hero."

“He will be missed not just in the U.S. Senate but by all Americans who respect integrity and independence,” Sanders wrote.

Rep. Peter Welch issued a statement saying McCain "defined public service, honor, and love of country," and that his death is a loss for both Arizona and for the country.

Gov. Phil Scott also wrote on Twitter that he was saddened to hear of McCain’s death especially “at a time when our country is in need of more and better role models.”

“I appreciate the legacy of dignity, character and candor he’s left,” Scott wrote. “I hope he will continue to inspire all of us to be better to each other even when we face difficult times and complex challenges as individuals and as a nation.”