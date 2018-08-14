Related Program: 
VPR News

Vermont Primary Election 2018: Statewide Results

By VPR News 1 hour ago
  • A vote here sign for Districts 7-2 and 7-3 on Dorset Street in South Burlington.
    A sign on Dorset Street in South Burlington lets residents in Districts 7-2 and 7-3 know that they vote at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School. Find results from contested statewide primary races in the post below.
    Meg Malone / VPR

Vermonters are headed to the polls today to vote in the 2018 primary election. In addition to our updates from around the state throughout the day, this is your place to check in on The Associated Press results for statewide races, as well as Vermont House and Senate races.

Bookmark this page, and check back in — tallies will update after the polls close.

Results below from The Associated Press are unofficial pending certification.

Contested Statewide Races

Loading...

Contested State House Races

Loading...

Contested State Senate Races

Loading...

VPR News

