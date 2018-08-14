Vermont Primary Election 2018: Statewide Results

Vermonters are headed to the polls today to vote in the 2018 primary election. In addition to our updates from around the state throughout the day, this is your place to check in on The Associated Press results for statewide races, as well as Vermont House and Senate races.

Bookmark this page, and check back in — tallies will update after the polls close.

For More:

Looking to follow primary election coverage during the day? Check out our live updates and photos here.

For county-level election results (state's attorney, probate judge, assistant judge, high bailiff, sheriff), keep an eye on the Vermont Secretary of State's election results website.

Results below from The Associated Press are unofficial pending certification.

Contested Statewide Races

Contested State House Races

Contested State Senate Races

