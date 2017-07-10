Vermont Public Radio Successfully Concludes $10M Capital Campaign

By 3 minutes ago
  • VPR's renovated and expanded headquarters provides a flexible and collaborative space for VPR to do its best work, as well as a public performance studio.
    View Slideshow 1 of 12
    VPR's renovated and expanded headquarters provides a flexible and collaborative space for VPR to do its best work, as well as a public performance studio.
    Jim Westphalen
  • On sunny days during certain times of year, rainbows project on desks, floors and walls throughout the building. Wiemann & Lamphere, the building's architects, claim this this was not a planned design feature.
    View Slideshow 2 of 12
    On sunny days during certain times of year, rainbows project on desks, floors and walls throughout the building. Wiemann & Lamphere, the building's architects, claim this this was not a planned design feature.
    Michelle Owens / VPR
  • Pianist Simone Dinnerstein debuts VPR's new donated Steinway Model D concert grand piano before a live audience in Studio One.
    View Slideshow 3 of 12
    Pianist Simone Dinnerstein debuts VPR's new donated Steinway Model D concert grand piano before a live audience in Studio One.
    Herb Swanson
  • VPR's reception desk contains fossilized rock from the Lake Champlain Islands.
    View Slideshow 4 of 12
    VPR's reception desk contains fossilized rock from the Lake Champlain Islands.
    Jim Westphalen
  • This original building was gutted and renovated to provide open, collaborative work spaces for VPR Staff.
    View Slideshow 5 of 12
    This original building was gutted and renovated to provide open, collaborative work spaces for VPR Staff.
    Ty Robertson / VPR
  • One of the first events held in Studio One was a discussion with NPR Morning Edition Host David Greene. His interview with VPR's Patti Daniels was broadcast on Facebook Live for anyone to enjoy.
    View Slideshow 6 of 12
    One of the first events held in Studio One was a discussion with NPR Morning Edition Host David Greene. His interview with VPR's Patti Daniels was broadcast on Facebook Live for anyone to enjoy.
    Michelle Owens / VPR
  • The view from the front door towards the newsroom. The control room for Studio One is on the left.
    View Slideshow 7 of 12
    The view from the front door towards the newsroom. The control room for Studio One is on the left.
    Jim Westphalen
  • Michael Chorney & Hollar General record for Live From The Fort in Studio One.
    View Slideshow 8 of 12
    Michael Chorney & Hollar General record for Live From The Fort in Studio One.
    VPR
  • The construction team discovered buried gas masks while digging to lay the new foundation. VPR's headquarters is located in Fort Ethan Allen, which was an active military fort during the first half of the 20th century.
    View Slideshow 9 of 12
    The construction team discovered buried gas masks while digging to lay the new foundation. VPR's headquarters is located in Fort Ethan Allen, which was an active military fort during the first half of the 20th century.
    Brendan Kinney / VPR
  • VPR's Nina Keck discusses her reporting trip to Jordan at a News & Brews event in Studio One.
    View Slideshow 10 of 12
    VPR's Nina Keck discusses her reporting trip to Jordan at a News & Brews event in Studio One.
    Michelle Owens / VPR
  • The framing of what would become Studio One as seen from the rear of VPR's property.
    View Slideshow 11 of 12
    The framing of what would become Studio One as seen from the rear of VPR's property.
    Ty Robertson / VPR
  • The lobby as seen from the mezzanine.
    View Slideshow 12 of 12
    The lobby as seen from the mezzanine.
    Jim Westphalen

After three years and donations from more than 2,000 supporters, Vermont Public Radio surpassed the $10 million goal for its VPR Next Capital Campaign on June 29.

The successful completion of the campaign positions VPR to embrace the opportunities of a dynamic and changing media landscape, while solidifying its strong foundation built on 40 years of public service.

The campaign focused on two important initiatives: $8 million for an expansion and renovation of VPR’s headquarters in Colchester and $2 million to create an Innovation Fund to help launch new programming and news projects.

VPR's facility puts the news, Vermont Edition, programming and digital teams together for the first time.
Credit Jim Westphalen

“We kicked off this campaign with support from 100 percent of the VPR staff and board,” said Peggy Williams, chair of VPR’s Board of Directors. “That demonstration of commitment set the tone for the rest of the campaign. The generosity we have experienced is breathtaking and an inspiration to the staff, who are dedicated to serving our whole community.”

"The success of the VPR Next Campaign has us looking ahead to the next 40 years of public service." — Robin Turnau, VPR President & CEO

According to VPR President Robin Turnau, the timing of completing the campaign couldn’t be more symbolic. “40 years ago this summer VPR went on the air with a single transmitter on Mount Ascutney. Thanks to the longtime support of our members and underwriters, VPR has grown into a robust statewide network, serving our region with both news and classical programming. The success of the VPR Next Campaign has us looking ahead to the next 40 years of public service.”

Studio One, VPR's public performance venue, provides opportunities for the community to engage with VPR like never before. In addition to its 120-person capacity, the space is audio and video broadcast-ready so audiences can enjoy Studio One events from anywhere.
Credit Herb Swanson

The impact of the VPR Next Campaign is far-reaching:

  • The expansion and renovation of VPR’s headquarters in Colchester. VPR had outgrown its facility, originally designed for 27 full-time employees. The building now provides more flexible and collaborative workspaces. For example, the news, programming, Vermont Edition and digital teams can work together in the same space for the first time, allowing for greater collaboration and creativity.
  • The expansion of VPR headquarters has enabled VPR to open its doors to the public like never before with Studio One, a live performance studio with 120-seat capacity and live video and audio broadcast capabilities for greater connection with audiences near and far.
  • Two original podcasts, Brave Little State and But Why? have launched in the past year. VPR has established a team to focus on expanding and strengthening its digital and on-demand content, to meet audiences where they are and to serve a broader community.
  • The facility was built to LEED silver standards for environmental responsibility and sustainability and has resulted in VPR becoming a “net zero” facility thanks to assistance from Efficiency Vermont. The architectural and construction teams on the project have both won awards for “green” construction and environmental design for the VPR project.
  • VPR is establishing an investigative reporting desk and interviewing candidates to serve as editor/reporter of this new initiative.
  • The campaign has made it possible for VPR to join the New England News Collaborative (NENC). The collaborative includes staff at eight public radio stations specifically dedicated to changing the impact of public media journalism at a regional level on topics like immigration, energy, climate, infrastructure and more.

The foundation for the newsroom as captured by a drone camera. Construction began in June 2015 and was completed in September 2016.
Credit Wiemann & Lamphere

The VPR Next campaign launched in April 2014 when former board member Donna Carpenter and her husband Jake, founders of Burton Snowboards, offered a $1 million challenge to the VPR Board of Directors. The first to respond to the call was Bill and Jane Stetson of Norwich, longtime supporters of VPR.

Last week, the effort came full circle: Bill Stetson, also a former board member, made the gift that pushed the campaign over the $10 million mark. “It was fitting that one of the first donors to the campaign was also the one who put us over the top at the end,” Turnau said.

"The reality is that so many people worked hard to make this campaign happen for our beloved public radio station,” said Stetson. “My participation in this effort means so much to me; I made my first donation to VPR right out of college in 1978!"

During the public phase of the campaign, hundreds of people stepped up to participate in a generous $1 million matching challenge offered by the Jack & Dorothy Byrne Foundation.

“In true public radio fashion, the campaign was successful thanks to a broad and diverse array of supporters,” said Charlie Kireker, who was chair of the board for the past two years. “More than 2,000 people made gifts ranging from $10 to $1 million. Every single gift added up to a successful effort, one that will allow VPR to enhance its public service to communities across Vermont and beyond.”

A grand opening of the new facility and open house is planned for Saturday, September 9. The public is welcome to tour the new facility and participate in a variety of programs and events to mark the success of the campaign as well as VPR’s 40th anniversary.

Tags: 
Press Release
VPR Blog
VPR Next

Related Content

VPR Wins Three National Journalism Awards

By Jun 27, 2017
'How The Iowa Caucus Works, In 2 Minutes (Starring Legos)' won a national Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Video.
Angela Evancie & Taylor Dobbs / VPR

A podcast exploring the status of Abenaki Native Americans in Vermont and a video that uses Legos to explain the Iowa caucus, and breaking news coverage of the Northeast Kingdom EB-5 scandal have won Vermont Public Radio three national journalism awards for its work in 2016.

VPR Next Campaign Nears $10M Goal

By Jun 9, 2017

Thanks to amazing support from our community, we have raised more than $9.9 million towards our $10 million goal for the VPR Next Capital Campaign.

VPR Next: Campaign Update & Time-Lapse Video

By Sep 28, 2016

What a week! We’re thrilled to report that VPR raised more than $402,000 during the launch of the “grassroots” phase of the VPR Next Capital Campaign, which has been matched 100 percent by the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation. Overall, we’ve raised more than $8.75 million of our $10 million goal from more than 1,500 supporters. 

Here's how one listener summed up why she supported VPR Next: