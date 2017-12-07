Vermont Public Radio Welcomes New Board Members, Elects Officers for 2018

Vermont Public Radio has elected two new members to its Board of Directors to serve three-year terms:

Joyce Judy of Waterbury is president of Community College of Vermont, having previously served as dean of students and provost of the College. She is recognized as a statewide leader in the development of Vermont’s Dual Enrollment Program for high school students, and she has overseen the broad expansion of CCV’s workforce education initiatives, including the Governor’s Career Ready Certificate program.

Willemien Dingemans Miller of Norwich is a trusts and estates attorney with the law firm of Downs, Rachlin and Martin. She has served on boards and committees of non-profit organizations in the Upper Valley and the Northeast Kingdom. Willemien grew up in the Netherlands.

The board also elected two non-board members to serve on a board committee in FY18. Pennie Beach of Vergennes is owner and proprietor of the Basin Harbor Club. She will continue to serve on the Development and Marketing Committee.

Randy Brock of Saint Albans served as the Vermont State Auditor and served two terms as a Vermont State Senator representing Franklin County and part of Grand Isle County. Prior to entering public service, Randy was executive vice president for risk oversight for Fidelity Investments. He will serve on the Audit Committee.

“The VPR Board is exemplary, with a depth of experience in governance, business, digital, media, philanthropic development, arts and culture, and leadership,” said VPR President Robin Turnau. “Board members are passionate about the mission of VPR and inspire the organization to be innovative and provide the highest level of public service possible.”