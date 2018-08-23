Related Program: 
VPR News

Vermont Public Service Department Terminates CoverageCo Contracts

By 30 minutes ago
  • A stretch of road with a mini cell tower on a utility pole that a car is driving by.
    Small cell stations, like the one in the upper right of this photo of Route 30 in Townshend, were installed on about 150 miles of road in Vermont. The Public Service Commissioner emailed lawmakers Thursday to say CoverageCo's contract has been terminated.
    Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR/File

The state has decided to give up on CoverageCo, the troubled cell service company that abruptly began turning off its network earlier this year.

CoverageCo had a contract with the state to run a wireless network of cell phone antennas that served rural communities in southern and central Vermont.

The company sent the Department of Public Service a financial plan in late June as it tried to make a case for why it should be allowed to continue running the system.

But Public Service Commissioner June Tierney sent out a letter to legislative leaders Thursday explaining that the state did not have faith in the company’s ability to continue fulfilling its obligations.

"After giving CoverageCo a fair opportunity to demonstrate its ability to meet its contractual obligations to the state, I made the decision to terminate our master lease agreements with CoverageCo,” Tierney wrote. “On August 22nd, I sent CoverageCo notices terminating the three master lease agreements with the company.”

The Department of Public Service will now seek another company to operate the system.

This story will be updated.
 

Tags: 
VPR News
Technology
The Vermont Economy

Related Content

Vt. Public Service Dept. Will Give CoverageCo More Time To Work Out Financial Challenges

By Jun 1, 2018
A stretch of road with a mini cell tower on a utility pole that a car is driving by.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR/File

The Vermont Department of Public Service says it’s not yet ready to give up on CoverageCo, the struggling cell service company.

Lawmakers Press Vt. Public Service Department For Info On Spotty CoverageCo Cell Service

By May 25, 2018
A stretch of road with a mini cell tower on a utility pole that a car is driving by.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR/File

Vermonters with cell phone service provided by CoverageCo continue to have spotty service. Now, a group of Vermont lawmakers is asking the Department of Public Service for more details on how the state’s going to deal with the ongoing problems.

Cell Coverage Threatened In 26 Towns, As Provider Faces Financial Trouble

By Mar 22, 2018
A stretch of road with a mini cell tower on a utility pole that a car is driving by.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR/File

Vermont has been trying to get cell service into every corner of the state, and a few years ago, a new technology offered promise by mounting mini cell towers along utility poles.

But just last week the state learned that CoverageCo — the company that’s operating the cell system — is about to shut down after losing money on the experiment.