Vermont Public Service Department Terminates CoverageCo Contracts

The state has decided to give up on CoverageCo, the troubled cell service company that abruptly began turning off its network earlier this year.

CoverageCo had a contract with the state to run a wireless network of cell phone antennas that served rural communities in southern and central Vermont.

The company sent the Department of Public Service a financial plan in late June as it tried to make a case for why it should be allowed to continue running the system.

But Public Service Commissioner June Tierney sent out a letter to legislative leaders Thursday explaining that the state did not have faith in the company’s ability to continue fulfilling its obligations.

"After giving CoverageCo a fair opportunity to demonstrate its ability to meet its contractual obligations to the state, I made the decision to terminate our master lease agreements with CoverageCo,” Tierney wrote. “On August 22nd, I sent CoverageCo notices terminating the three master lease agreements with the company.”

The Department of Public Service will now seek another company to operate the system.

This story will be updated.

