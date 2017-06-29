Vermont Regulatory Board Rebrands As 'Public Utility Commission'

The Vermont Public Service Board is changing its name to the Public Utility Commission effective July 1, according to an announcement posted to the board's website.

The board, made up of three members appointed by the governor, is responsible for regulating utilities in Vermont. Its authority includes regulating Vermont Gas Systems, internet service providers, electric companies and the siting and development of renewable energy projects.

The board has the power to set electricity and natural gas prices and to approve or deny permits to develop renewable energy projects in Vermont.

Gov. Phil Scott announced the appointment of attorney Anthony Roisman as chair of the Public Service Board earlier this month. Roisman replaced retiring chair James Volz.

Scott also appointed the board's former general counsel, June Tierney, to a new job as commissioner of the Department of Public Service, which is responsible for representing the interests of Vermonters in cases before the Public Service Board.