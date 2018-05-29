Vermont Rocks: How The Granite, Marble And Slate Industries Shaped The State

Vermont has three state rocks — and with good reason. Granite, marble and slate have done a lot to shape the state economically, environmentally and demographically. On this Vermont Edition, we dig into how and why that happened.

Sharing their expertise on these quarried rocks are:

They'll discuss how these rocks developed in this area, the businesses that built up around them, factors that influenced these industries and the immigrants who came to work in the quarries.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

