Vermont Edition

Vermont Rocks: How The Granite, Marble And Slate Industries Shaped The State

By & 1 hour ago
  • Granite, seen here at the Rock of Ages quarry in Barre, is one of Vermont's three state rocks, along with marble and slate.
    Jane Lindholm / VPR

Vermont has three state rocks — and with good reason. Granite, marble and slate have done a lot to shape the state economically, environmentally and demographically. On this Vermont Edition, we dig into how and why that happened.

Sharing their expertise on these quarried rocks are:

They'll discuss how these rocks developed in this area, the businesses that built up around them, factors that influenced these industries and the immigrants who came to work in the quarries.

Post your questions or comments about the state's three official rocks here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
 

Vermont Edition
The Vermont Economy

Fair Haven Gains Sister City For 2014

By Dec 21, 2013
Town of Fairhaven

Fair Haven calls itself the "Slate Center of the Nation," boasting a thriving slate industry that goes back to the mid-1800s. So it's no wonder the Pennsylvania Borough of Slatington looked to Fair Haven when searching for a sister municipality.

Slatington is located near Allentown, PA. It is home to the Lehigh Slate Company‘s quarries. The borough was built around, and named for, those quarries and the transportation infrastructure that followed. The borough's website states:

Digging In To The History Of Rock Of Ages

By & Jun 5, 2014
Jane Lindholm / VPR

Rock of Ages is the grand name of one of Vermont’s oldest quarrying operations. The company started quarrying granite in 1880 and it’s been excavating the same site in Barre ever since. Called a deep hole dimension quarry, it’s a large cavernous hole and nearly 600 feet deep. At 50 or 60 square acres in surface area, it’s the largest quarry of its kind still operating. Visitors can view the noisy operations from a hill overlooking the quarry. The Barre granite face is a beautiful solid grey stone.

Proctor Reopens Marble Museum, Celebrates Historic Past

By May 22, 2015
Nina Keck / VPR

The Vermont Marble Museum has gone through its share of ups and downs in recent years. But Saturday, the town of Proctor is celebrating the museum’s grand re-opening with a town-wide gala, including train rides back and forth between Rutland.

One-Time Barre Stonemason Finally Gets Credit For Role On Mount Rushmore

By & Jun 21, 2016
Courtesy of the Del Bianco Family Collection

There are few more impressive combined engineering and artistic marvels in this country than Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. One of the individuals who had an integral role in its creation was its chief carver, Luigi Del Bianco, an Italian immigrant who spent some time as a stonemason in Barre.