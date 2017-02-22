Vermont School Choice 101

Ask a roomful of Vermonters to explain school choice and you will probably get several different answers depending on where they're from. If they hail from two different school choice or "tuitioning" towns, they could have varying rules. And if they come from a town without school choice, they might not even understand what you're talking about.

It's time to get a clearer picture of what school choice is, how we got here, and how school choice in Vermont differs from the national conversation going on right now.

Dan French, Coordinator of the School Leadership Program at St. Michael's College, explains it all and looks at what effect Act 46 could have on school choice, if any.

Post your questions or comments about school choice here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Also on the program, as part of the Vermont Folklife Center's "Growing Food, Growing Farmers" series, we hear a Danby farmer's thoughts about making agriculture work in 2017.

And from VPR Classical's Timeline, we learn about a woman who had a profound effect on some 20th century composers like Phillip Glass, Aaron Copland, and Quincy Jones.

Broadcast live on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 12 noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.