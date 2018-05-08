Related Program: 
VPR News

Vermont Senate Approves Bill Addressing Workplace Sexual Harassment

By 1 hour ago
  • Looking up at the Vermont Statehouse from the steps in front.
    The Vermont Senate has given its unanimous approval to legislation that backers hope will significantly reduce sexual harassment in the workplace. The bill will come up for final approval in the Senate Tuesday.
    Angela Evancie / VPR file

On Monday, the Vermont Senate gave its unanimous approval to legislation that backers hope will significantly reduce sexual harassment in the workplace.

Windham Sen. Becca Balint says the bill eliminates a number of workplace policies that discourage the reporting of sexual harassment. 

"We needed to address the concerns that both women and men have in Vermont in making sure their place of employment is free from sexual harassment," Balint said.

Balint says almost 40 percent of women report being sexually harassed at work and the vast majority experienced retaliation after they filed their complaint.

"Women who are sexually harassed often leave their jobs, frequently taking lower paying work and causing real economic harm to themselves and their families."

The bill also prohibits employers from dismissing an employee once a settlement has been reached in a sexual harassment case.

The bill will come up for final approval in the Senate Tuesday. The measure is similar to legislation passed by the House earlier this session, and Gov. Phil Scott says he strongly supports the proposal.

Tags: 
VPR News
Government & Politics
Vermont Legislature

Related Content

#MeToo Sparks Tri-Partisan Push To Reform How Harassment Is Reported In Vermont

By Jan 25, 2018
Bradford Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas speaks at the Vermont Statehouse on Thursday, Jan. 25.
Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / The Times Argus

As the #MeToo movement continues to illuminate the prevalence of harassment and abuse that many women face in the workplace, a tri-partisan group of Vermont legislators is trying to make it easier for victims to report bad behavior.

Sexual Harassment Bill Aims To Protect Victims' Rights

By & Feb 16, 2018
According to the Vermont Commission on Women, 75 percent of women who report sexual harassment in the workplace say they've experienced retaliation for speaking up.
Kameleon007 / iStock

Sixty percent of women say they've experienced sexual harassment at work, according to the Vermont Commission on Women, and three out of four of those women report experiencing retaliation for speaking up. Now House lawmakers are updating Vermont's sexual harassment laws to protect victims' rights and ban settlements that can silence victims and favor employers.