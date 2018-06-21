Related Program: 
Vermont Senate To Consider New State Budget Today In Latest Step To End Stalemate

    On Thursday afternoon, the Vermont Senate is expected to consider a new state budget. It's the latest effort to end a stalemate with Gov. Phil Scott over property tax rates.
The Vermont Senate is expected to consider a new state budget this afternoon in an effort to end a stalemate with Gov. Phil Scott over property tax rates.

Both sides have agreed on a plan to use one-time surplus money to stabilize the residential statewide property tax rate.

But the governor wants to use the additional surplus money to ensure that the nonresidential rate doesn't also increase.

The Democrats argue that Scott's plan artificially supports higher education spending and that it's fiscally irresponsible to use so much one-time money on ongoing programs. They want to use these funds to meet the state's obligations in the Vermont teachers' pension fund.

The new budget is expected to win strong approval in the Senate but it's likely that the governor will also veto this plan because it still includes an increase in the nonresidential tax rate.

This could lead to efforts to override the veto in the Senate and House next week.

The governor and legislative leaders are facing a key deadline: If they don't reach agreement on a new state budget by the end of this month, they'll face the possibility of government shutdown on July 1.

