Vermont Senate To Decide Friday What's Next For Sweeping Gun Control Bill

A weeks-long debate in the Vermont Legislature over controversial gun legislation could come to end on Friday: That's when the Senate is scheduled to hold a final vote on a bill known as S.55.

The legislation would require background checks for private gun sales, raise the minimum age for buying a gun to 21, and ban the sale or purchase of high-capacity magazines and bump stocks.

Senate leaders say they hope to have one final up-or-down vote on the bill, before sending it to the desk of Gov. Phil Scott.

Opponents of the bill, however, have other plans in mind.

Bennington County Sen. Dick Sears says he wants to send the bill to a conference committee, which would extend the debate, and allow for additional amendments and changes.

If Sears succeeds, it could extend the legislative process for S.55 indefinitely.

A little background...

The Senate was actually the first chamber to consider S.55, which they approved it by a vote of 17-13 back on March 2.

But, the version of the bill that Senate lawmakers voted on less than a month ago included only two of the four key provisions now in play:

Mandatory background checks for private gun sales

Raising the legal age to purchase a gun to 21 years old

Senators who voted 'yes' on background checks:

Tim Ashe

Claire Ayer

Becca Balint

Phil Baruth

Chris Bray

Francis Brooks

Brian Campion

Alison Clarkson

Ann Cummings

Debbie Ingram

Ginny Lyons

Mark MacDonald

Dick McCormack

Chris Pearson

Anthony Pollina

Michael Sirotkin

Jeanette White — Peter Hirschfeld (@PeteHirschfeld) March 1, 2018

It did not include the other two provisions:

Banning bump stocks

Banning sale or possession of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds

This post will be updated.