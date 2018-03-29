Related Program: 
Vermont Senate To Decide Friday What's Next For Sweeping Gun Control Bill

By 37 seconds ago
  • Senate chambers. Seen here in 2017.
    S.55, a piece of firearms legislation, has quickly become the most divisive issue in Montpelier. The bill is now back in the Senate, where the group will decide Friday to have one final vote or send the bill to a conference committee.
    Angela Evancie / VPR File

A weeks-long debate in the Vermont Legislature over controversial gun legislation could come to end on Friday: That's when the Senate is scheduled to hold a final vote on a bill known as S.55.

The legislation would require background checks for private gun sales, raise the minimum age for buying a gun to 21, and ban the sale or purchase of high-capacity magazines and bump stocks.

Senate leaders say they hope to have one final up-or-down vote on the bill, before sending it to the desk of Gov. Phil Scott.

Opponents of the bill, however, have other plans in mind.

Bennington County Sen. Dick Sears says he wants to send the bill to a conference committee, which would extend the debate, and allow for additional amendments and changes.

If Sears succeeds, it could extend the legislative process for S.55 indefinitely.

A little background...

The Senate was actually the first chamber to consider S.55, which they approved it by a vote of 17-13 back on March 2.

But, the version of the bill that Senate lawmakers voted on less than a month ago included only two of the four key provisions now in play:

  • Mandatory background checks for private gun sales
  • Raising the legal age to purchase a gun to 21 years old

It did not include the other two provisions:

  • Banning bump stocks
  • Banning sale or possession of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds

This post will be updated.

In Montpelier, Not All Gun Bills Prove Divisive

By 48 minutes ago
Bennington County Sen. Dick Sears says he believes the gun bills on which lawmakers generally agree will do more for public safety than the gun legislation that has been more divisive.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

S.55, a piece of firearms legislation, has quickly become the most divisive issue in Montpelier. But not all the proposed gun measures under consideration this year are proving so controversial.

Gun Control Bill Gets Final Approval In Vermont House, Now Off To Senate

By Mar 28, 2018
House lawmakers gave final approval to a wide-ranging gun bill Tuesday night. The legislation heads now to the Vermont Senate, which is expected to hold a final vote before the end of the week.
Angela Evancie / VPR file

The Vermont House of Representatives has given final approval to a slate of new gun restrictions.

What's Next For The House's Gun Control Bill?

By Mar 26, 2018
A bump stock next to a disassembled .22-caliber rifle, shown in 2013. While the House passed a ban on bump stocks Friday, the Senate version of S.55 did not include such a provision.
Allen Breed / AP

On Friday evening, after 10 full hours of debate, House lawmakers voted 85-59 to approve sweeping changes to Vermont’s gun laws. But the bill, called S.55, still has some hurdles to clear in Montpelier. Here’s what’s next for S.55.

Ask Bob: How Are Statehouse Leaders Elected?

By 22 hours ago
Senate Pro Tem Tim Ashe, left, and Speaker of the House Mitzi Johnson, Right with Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman and Gov. Phil Scott, center in January 2018.
Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR

Our veteran statehouse reporter Bob Kinzel is answering your questions about state government, history and politics.