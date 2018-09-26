Related Program: 
Vermont Settles With Uber Over 2016 Data Breach

    Vermont, and all 49 other states plus the District of Columbia, have reached a settlement with Uber over the company's failure to report a data breach back in 2016.
Uber drivers in Vermont whose personal data was hacked in 2016 are in line to receive $100 payments from the state.

That's according to the Vermont Attorney General's Office, which announced a $600,000 settlement with the company Wednesday.  The drivers will be paid from the settlement.

It's part of a national agreement that will require the ride-hailing company to pay a total of $148 million to all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Uber learned of the hack of driver information in November 2016 but didn't report it for a year, which violates Vermont law, according to Assistant Attorney General Ryan Kriger.

"In Vermont law, when you discover a data breach, you're supposed to investigate it very quickly, notify the Attorney General's Office within 14 days of discovery of the breach,” Kriger said.

Companies are then supposed to notify impacted consumers within 45 days of the breach.

Kriger said any businesses that suspect their data has been hacked should contact the Attorney General’s Office.

“Our goal is not to investigate businesses that have data breaches. Lots of businesses have data breaches. Our goal is to make sure consumers get notified,” Kriger said. “So as long as businesses, you know, comply with the law and do notification, they’re not going to attract an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office.”

Kriger said the state believes there are 182 current or former Uber drivers eligible to receive payments from the state. He said hackers likely gained access to drivers’ names and driver’s license numbers.

In a statement, the Attorney General's Office said it will name an administrator to dole out the settlement dollars.

The state is putting aside about $18,200 of the Uber settlement money for impacted drivers, Kriger said, while the rest will go to the state treasury.

