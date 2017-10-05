Related Program: 
Weekly Conversation On The Arts

Vermont Shakespeare Festival's 'Salon Series' Breaks Through Fourth Wall

By 23 minutes ago
  • Vermont Shakespeare Festival invites an audience to a reading of 'Shakespeare's Sister,' and to join in the discussion that follows. The play is part of VSF's Salon Series, featuring female playwrights inspired by Shakespeare.
    Vermont Shakespeare Festival invites an audience to a reading of 'Shakespeare's Sister,' and to join in the discussion that follows. The play is part of VSF's Salon Series, featuring female playwrights inspired by Shakespeare.
    Design, Dok Wright

It is no surprise that, since its inception in 2005, professional theater company, Vermont Shakespeare Festival, stages plays written by William Shakespeare. Adding to its roster the last few seasons, the company also curates a Salon Series, with a handful of intimate readings of plays written by those inspired by Shakespeare, one of which is Shakespeare's Sister.

The plays chosen for the Salon Series take on themes of our cultural, racial, gender and other identities and those themes serve as topics for discussion following the performances. VSF presents a reading of Shakespeare's Sister, by playwright Emma Whipday, on Sunday, Oct. 15 in Colchester.

VSF artistic director and co-founder Jena Necrason recently spoke to VPR about the play and the series.

Necrason said the play imagines the fictional character of Judith Shakespeare, an aspiring playwright in Elizabethan England, at a time when writing and performing plays is illegal for women.

Necrason said the salons are held in small gathering spaces to help break down the barrier that can exist when actors are up on a stage and away from the audience.

Prior to the readings, the actors are chosen and cast and do some work on their own but they do not meet for a formal rehearsal. This leaves both the actors and audience to experience the play together for the first time.

A good play is always going to - whether it takes place 400 years ago or yesterday - bring us to a place where we can reflect and see ourselves. - Jena Necrason on 'Shakespeare's Sister,' part of VSF's Salon Series

Necrason said these salon-style readings and audience discussions help to inform the company about just what its audience wants to see fully staged in coming seasons.

"We want to work on bringing into our repertoire, new plays. And particularly, new plays that were written by women. What this allows us is to say to the audience, 'What do you think of this play? Would you like to see a production of this play?'"

Vermont Shakespeare Festival actors will give a reading of 'Shakespeare's Sister,' on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 3 p.m., at Colchester's Mead Hall. The discussion following will touch on gender parity in classical theater, and the current movement to support, fund and produce plays by female playwrights.

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture
Weekly Conversation On The Arts
Vermont Shakespeare Festival

Related Content

Dorothy's List: Stranded On An Island, 'The Wild Robot' Discovers A Strange New World

By Oct 4, 2017
Fourth grade students at Northfield Elementary School played a Jeopardy!-style game, led by school librarian Nanette Smith, that featured questions about Peter Brown's novel "The Wild Robot."
Meg Malone / VPR

In the book The Wild Robot, a robot named Roz washes up on a remote island and must learn survival skills.

Northfield Elementary School students recently gathered in their school library to show off what they learned about the book by way of a friendly trivia competition.

'The Exonerated': A Play At UVM Presents Stories From Death Row

By & Oct 3, 2017
We're talking to a couple of the people behind a new UVM production of a play dealing with issues of incarceration and the death penalty in America.
powerofforever / iStock

The Exonerated tells the story of six death row inmates who were wrongfully convicted and later had their convictions overturned and were released. We're talking to the director and an actor from a new production of the play at the University of Vermont. We'll discuss the play itself and the big issues it explores around incarceration and the justice system.

Rutland Scrap Yard Becomes Nirvana For Metal Artists

By Sep 29, 2017
An oversized metal robot greets those who enter Mac Equipment and Steel in Rutland. The sculpture was made by Jed Danyow, a local welder who says when he's not fixing large machinery, he loves to make art with what's in the yard.
Nina Keck / VPR

If you've driven passed Mac Equipment and Steel in Rutland recently, you've probably noticed the growing collection of statues out front.