Vermont State Police Release New Data On Race And Traffic Stops

The State Police Committee for Fair and Impartial Policing and Community Affairs is releasing their data on traffic stops from 2016

On Monday the committee had its quarterly meeting to discuss the different ways the police force is combating bias.

There had been a fair amount of information missing about police stops and demographics.

Nancy Brooks, who presented the 2016 findings to the committee at Vermont Law School, says more complete data will help identify issues with individual officers or geographical regions. “One of the advantages to what we're doing right is that the data is being looked at all the time” she said on Monday. “If there is a significant change this what we have to watch for, this is a flag.”

The raw data on police stops and racial make-up was posted Tuesday on the Vermont State Police website.

The committee also discussed recruitment efforts to create a more diverse police force.

