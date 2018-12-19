Vermont State Police Seeks Consultant To Review Agency's Use-Of-Force Policy

Vermont State Police have been reviewing their use-of-force policy after several recent shootings involving police officers, and now the agency is looking for a consultant to review that policy.

Earlier this year, after an internal review, the agency released several recommendations — like training officers in de-escalation tactics and having more body cameras.

Vermont State Police spokesperson Adam Silverman said the new consultant is the next step.

"This would be to ... kind of take that thousand-yard view, to kind of get up out of Vermont a little bit," Silverman said. "Look at what's happening around the country, what the best practices are, and then kind of put our work in that broader context."

The consultant's contract would last two years, with the possibility for two yearlong extensions. Bids for the job are due by Jan. 4, 2019.