Vermont Students Join In National School Walkouts, Despite Some School Closures

Over 100 Burlington High School students joined in a national walkout to protest gun violence this morning.

The 17-minute rally took place a month after 17 people were killed in a shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Student speakers in Burlington called on elected officials to support policies like background checks on gun purchases and restrictions on sales of some firearms.

Senior Amanda Tran says students should feel safe in school:

“The president and everyone else is not giving us what we need right now and what we need is comfort and securence (sic) and we don’t have that,” she said. “As a student body we feel like we can help make a change in order to help get to those steps, even if they’re little, we can make a step to those changes.”

Other schools around Vermont planned to join in the national walkouts — but due to a snow storm, hundreds of schools were closed.

Sen. Leahy, on Senate Floor: "Outside this Capitol are young students who've brought their powerful message to us INSIDE the Capitol. I'm so proud of the #VT students whose voices are joining this nationwide chorus. They've shown up, braving heavy snow to deliver their message." — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) March 14, 2018

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger released the following statement Wednesday supporting the national walkout and the local students participating:

“Our children are doing something remarkable. Students in Burlington, in towns throughout Vermont, and across the entire country, are organizing the most effective gun violence reform effort in the United States in a generation. I applaud the leadership and activism of the students at Burlington High School, and elsewhere in Vermont, who have thoughtfully participated in National School Walkout Day and made their voices heard in Montpelier. Already, through their forceful arguments, these students have accomplished more in a few short weeks to move Vermont towards safer gun policies than has been achieved in decades. “As elected leaders, one of our most fundamental responsibilities is to enact and support policies that protect our children and provide safe environments for them to learn and grow. Our kids are right that we are failing as a country and state to meet this most basic responsibility. I am proud of the actions of Burlington students during their walkout today, and I will be in Montpelier tomorrow and in the weeks ahead attempting to amplify their message – we cannot miss the opportunity to make Vermont safer this legislative session.”

This post will be updated.