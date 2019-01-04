Related Program: 
Vermont Supreme Court Rules 2014 Traffic Stop Violated State Constitution

  • The exterior of the Vermont Supreme Court.
    On Friday, Vermont's highest court ruled in favor of Gregory Zullo, who was pulled over and had his car seized by Vermont State Police in 2014.
    John Dillon / VPR File

On Friday, Vermont's highest court ruled in favor of Gregory Zullo, of Rutland, in a case brought by the American Civil Liberties Union.

ACLU lawyers alleged Zullo, who is African-American, was racially profiled when he was pulled over by a Vermont State Police trooper in 2014 and later had his car seized by police.

The court's ruling states that the traffic stop violated Zullo's constitutional rights. Justices also said Zullo can now seek damages over that violation.

Montpelier-based attorney Dan Richardson runs the SCOV Law Blog, which focuses on the Vermont Supreme Court. Richardson told VPR the decision means the state could now be held liable over constitutional violations, such as unlawful search and seizure.

"It's a fairly high standard and the court was somewhat cautious and conservative in its approach, but it does really open a door to these types of claims and a potential liability for the state," Richardson said.

The Vermont Supreme Court reversed a decision by a lower court, and returned parts of the case back to that lower court.

Attorney Dan Richardson spoke to VPR's Henry Epp about the Zullo decision. Listen to their conversation above.

Related Content

Vermont Supreme Court Hears Traffic Stop Case Involving Alleged Racial Profiling

By May 30, 2018
Gregory Zullo, center, at the Vermont Supreme Court Wednesday.
Henry Epp / VPR

Attorneys made arguments Wednesday before Vermont's highest court in a case involving a traffic stop that allegedly stemmed from racial profiling.

Vermont Supreme Court Will Hear Pot 'Sniff-Test' Case

By & Aug 24, 2017
In 2014, Gregory Zullo was pulled over for having part of his license plate covered. The state trooper said he smelled marijuana in the car and towed the car. The Vermont ACLU sued the state and is appealing the case to the Vermont Supreme Court.
ACLU-VT

A case regarding the traffic stop of a black motorist and a subsequent vehicle search based on the smell of marijuana is heading to the Vermont Supreme Court.

Vermont ACLU Sues State Over Traffic Stop, Car Seizure

By & Sep 22, 2014
In 2014, Gregory Zullo was pulled over for having part of his license plate covered. The state trooper said he smelled marijuana in the car and towed the car. The Vermont ACLU sued the state and is appealing the case to the Vermont Supreme Court.
ACLU-VT

The Vermont chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit against the state of Vermont over a traffic stop in Wallingford last March.

The ACLU says that the young man filing the lawsuit was stopped, his car was seized and he was left to walk eight miles home after a trooper said he smelled burnt marijuana.

21-year-old Greg Zullo was pulled over for having some snow on the bumper of his car, which the trooper said was touching or covering the registration sticker on his rear license plate.