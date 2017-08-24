Related Programs: 
Vermont Supreme Court Will Hear Pot 'Sniff-Test' Case

A case regarding the traffic stop of a black motorist and a subsequent vehicle search based on the smell of marijuana is heading to the Vermont Supreme Court.

In 2014, a state police officer pulled over Gregory Zullo. The officer claimed to have smelled marijuana in the car and used that claim as justification for searching the vehicle.

The Vermont chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union sued the state on behalf of the driver, but a judge threw out the case earlier this year. Now the Vermont ACLU is appealing to the state's highest court.

VPR spoke Mark Davis, a reporter at Seven Days, who’s been following the story.

