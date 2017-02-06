Vermont Tourism And The Sharing Economy

The rise of Airbnb has led to debates over how rented rooms should be taxed and regulated, and raised concerns about maintaining a level playing-field for traditional inns and bed-and-breakfasts. We're talking about the sharing economy's impact on Vermont tourism, and whether it's helping or hurting the hospitality industry as a whole.

We're joined by Steven Cook of the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing, and by Tim Piper, president of the Vermont Inn and Bed and Breakfast Association.

Also on the program, in the wake of a deadly mosque shooting, a look at right-wing extremism in Quebec. We're joined by Stéphane Leman-Langlois of Laval University in Quebec City.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.