Vermont Women Share Experiences Working In The Tech Industry

Vermont women who work in technology fields shared their perspective on Tuesday's Vermont Edition about what it's like to be a woman in a male-dominated field.
The program's three guests for this discussion work in the software industry. They included:
- Alison Cossette, senior analyst at Remedy Partners
- Julie Lerman, longtime coder who speaks at conferences and mentors development teams
- Maureen McElaney, developer advocate at IBM Cloud Data Services and founder of the Burlington chapter of Girl Develop It
