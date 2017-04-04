Vermont Women Share Experiences Working In The Tech Industry

Vermont women who work in technology fields shared their perspective on Tuesday's Vermont Edition about what it's like to be a woman in a male-dominated field.

The program's three guests for this discussion work in the software industry. They included:

Alison Cossette, senior analyst at Remedy Partners

Julie Lerman, longtime coder who speaks at conferences and mentors development teams

Maureen McElaney, developer advocate at IBM Cloud Data Services and founder of the Burlington chapter of Girl Develop It

