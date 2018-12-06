Vermont Yankee Transfer Approved, NorthStar Will Decommission Plant

State utility regulators have approved the transfer of the closed Vermont Yankee nuclear plant to NorthStar, a demolition company that has has committed to decommissioning the plant decades earlier than previously planned.

The Vermont Public Utility Commission said a main benefit of NorthStar's plan was that decommissioning will begin no later than 2021. The current owner of the Vernon plant, the Entergy Corporation, had planned to delay cleanup of the site until at least 2053.

"We are very pleased with the efforts of all parties and the level of informed public involvement in this proceeding," PUC Commissioner Margaret Cheney said in a prepared statement issued Thursday. "We are satisfied that approving the transfer and moving forward with the accelerated cleanup schedule for the Vermont Yankee site is in the best interests of the people of Vernon and the State of Vermont."

In a press release Thursday, the commission noted a number of factors that supported its decision to approve the transfer:

"Financial protections and risk-management provisions," which includes "financial assurances" for the decommissioning and site restoration

Oversight by Vermont agencies during cleanup

A finding by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission that NorthStar is "financially and technically qualified" to decommission the plant on its proposed schedule

Support for the deal by the public, the state, and regional bodies

Vermont Yankee shut down at the end of 2014. The plant first went on line in 1972.

